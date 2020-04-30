Laois IT firm 'giving back' to Portlaoise hospital

A busy Laois-based information technology company has done its bit to help those working in Portlaoise hospital who are providing a critically important service during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Unlike other services staff at the maternity department of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise have continued to provide a full sevice since hospitals had to be reconfigured to meet the demands of Covid-19.

However, midwives, doctors and other staff have had to do so faced by further restrictions.

Included are visiting restrictions on dads seeing their children. Staff at the unit sent out an appeal last week to anyone who could provide computer hardware in the shape of a tablets that would allow the setting up of virtual visiting.

A number of companies have come forward including Ortus a software company based in Abbeyleix.

Ortus CEO Cian Prendergast presented the tablets.

“Amazing support and generosity shown by Cian Prendergast from Ortus to the maternity at MRH Portlaoise . Providing us with the use of three Samsung tablets during this very unprecedented time. What an amazing community in Laois,” tweeted staff member Claire O'Louglin.

Mr Prendergast explained that the donation was part of the company's new #givingback campaign.

“Continuing our hashtag#givingback campaign this week. What a complete pleasure and honor to have the opportunity to help Portlaoise hospital,” he told the Leinster Express.

“Thirteen of our staff were born there and ten of our team's babies were born there. So many of our loved ones were cared for at the hospital. Thanks to our guy Phil for preparing the three tablets which will be used for fathers and other family members to see their babies for the first time during these restrictions.

“ We have also donated devices to other departments who desperately need them to keep people connected to their loved ones. The biggest thank you of all to Claire Fitzpatrick from the maternity ward and Clodagh Harte and Maureen Revilles and everyone at The Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise for the stunning work you do every day. I hope people will move forward with a greater sense of awareness and respect for how hard these people always have and continue to work every day.

“We in Ortus will continue to ask ourselves every week what we can do to give back,” concluded the chief executive .