Remote working hubs unite to make Laois the co-working centre of Ireland

Laois remote working hubs have united in one group to make the county the co-working centre of Ireland.

The Laois Hubs Collective was launched this week. They aim to offer a choice to some 13,000 Laois commuters as well as to companies and start-ups seeking top quality office spaces.

The hubs are Portlaoise Enterprise Centre, Vision 85 in Portlaoise, Portarlington Enterprise Centre Innovation Hub, WebMill in Mountmellick, Erkina Digital Hub in Rathdowney and Bloom HQ in Mountrath.

A creche, gym, tennis courts, restaurant and coffee dock are among some of the facilities available.

Below: Portarlington Enterprise Centre.

Paddy Buggy is spokesperson for the Laois Hubs Collective and Manager of the Mountmellick based Webmill Hub.

“Laois has so much to offer from so many points of interest; geographically, socially and financially. Before Covid 19 there were 13,000 people leaving Laois every day to work in other counties, and we want to harness those. We have a very young population who want flexibility in their working arrangements and with our great co working spaces we can offer them choice. We can offer huge spaces for companies who need an excellent location coupled with state-of-the-art amenities," he said.

“Remote working is the new face of working in Ireland. This pandemic has shown that working can be done differently with all the associated productivity, efficiency and output”.

“People can rent space on an hourly, daily, weekly and monthly basis. The hubs are spacious, airy and bright and have all the necessary social distancing requirements for a safe working environment. They are incredibly cost effective and offer huge choice for workers," he said.

A meeting room in Bloom HQ in Mountrath (once the town's convent school).

Bernie Everard is CEO of Laois Chamber of Commerce.

“Laois has really led the way in championing co working hubs. There has been huge vision and insight shown by the various enterprises and individuals who have created these spaces which offer endless possibilities and opportunities for people," she said.

“The establishment of the Laois Hubs Collective couldn’t be more timely. I firmly believe that many businesses will now consider hybrid -remote working solutions for their employees,” she said.

“Positioning Laois as the centre of Ireland for business has been our main driving ambition at Chamber and these six Laois hubs feed directly into that vision, providing a real alternative for business. We are so excited about this and predict a very bright future for the Laois Hubs Collective and their users”.

See www.laoisonline.ie