Telfords announces reopening details for branches in Portlaoise & Mountrath

Following the Government announcement on May 15 that hardware stores will be permitted, Telfords has announced its reopening arrangement for Monday, May 18.

The Laois firm says it will reopen branches in Portlaoise & Mountrath on Monday, May 18. It has also put in place measures to protect customers and staff from Covid-19.

The branches normal opening hours are as follows:

• PORTLAOISE

o Trade & Yard: 8am – 6pm

o D.I.Y.: 9am – 6pm

o ELECTRICAL: 9.30am – 6pm

• MOUNTRATH 8.30am – 6pm (closed for lunch 1-2pm

Customers are being encouraged where possible to pre-order with their local branch via phone or email and we will do our best to have orders ready when you arrive for collection.

All Telfords Staff have undergone training on the new protocols which include hygiene, delivery procedures, social distancing and footfall management. To ensure consistent high levels of compliance with these new procedures, all colleagues have completed an online certification course before returning to their local branch.

Customers arriving at their local branch can expect the following changes:

• Hand sanitising units at the main entrance of each branch which will offer hand sanitising gel. All customers will be required to sanitise their hands, on arrival.

• Perspex screens have been erected at all counters to protect customers and colleagues.

• Updated signage reminding customers and colleagues of the new safety protocols have been implemented in each branch. This includes clear two metre markings outside each branch to allow for social distance queuing.

• Capacity in branch will be restricted to allow for social distancing and customers will be asked to limit their time in branch where possible

• Daily cleaning schedules have been increased to ensure rigorous cleaning in key touchpoints throughout the branches.

• Designated collection points have been created for orders which have been placed online or via phone

• Pre-booked time slots for deliveries into branches to manage capacity.

TELFORDS CONTACT DETAILS: Portlaoise 057 86 72700 Mountrath: 057 87 32208 Email: info@telfords.ie