What shops and retail outlets can open in Phase 1 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions
* hardware stores
* builders merchants and those providing essential supplies and tools for gardening
* farming and agriculture; garden centres and farmers markets
* Opticians/Optometrists/Outlets providing hearing test services, selling hearing aids and appliances
* retailers involved in the sale, supply and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles and related facilities (for example, tyre sales and repairs)
*office products and services; electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home.
* shops that are primarily outdoor (for example: garden centres, hardware stores, farmers' markets) can reopen so long as social distancing measures can be put in place.
This does not include homeware shops.
