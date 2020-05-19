Calls for urgent talks over plans to reduce Dublin and Cork airports workforce by up to 1000 people

SIPTU representatives have called for urgent discussions with the management of the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) following today’s announcement that the company is seeking to reduce the workforce in Dublin and Cork airports by up to 1000 people.

The trade union represents 2,000 DAA workers in Dublin and Cork airports and in the Shared Services Centre in Limerick.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Neil McGowan said: “The management of daa today issued a notice to staff outlining passenger projections for 2021 and linked them to employment numbers at the airport. We will insist that any workers leaving the company as a result of redundancy must do so on a strictly voluntary and agreed basis and our focus will be to ensure that as many jobs possible are maintained in Dublin and Cork Airports.

“We have also requested that the company shares its detailed plans for each section in the airports to include how any new safety protocols will affect staff numbers. The announcement will be of great concern to our members at the airports and their families.

“While there is a great deal of uncertainty in the aviation sector in general, it is clear that the COVID 19 crisis will result in the airport operating in a different manner to allow for social distancing and we need to agree with management the staffing numbers that will ensure staff and passenger safety. This may well result in more staff in certain areas than previously required.

“The industry will play an important part in the long-term recovery of the economy and, for this to happen, its workers need to be supported over the coming period. We are calling on the Government to extend the wage subsidy for aviation workers for the duration of the crisis. The subsidy has played a significant role in maintaining employment and it will be required for a longer period in aviation given the global impact of the Covid-19 virus on air travel.”