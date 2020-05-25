'Destination' Laois town attracts €500,000 for tourism

A scheme to encourage tourists to get off the beaten path in Ireland is set to see a large grant winging its way to Portlaoise despite the impact of Covid-19 on the tourism sector.

Laois Offaly TD and Government Minister Charlie Flanagan confirmed that Portlaoise is in line to benefit.

“In December 2019, Portlaoise was revealed to be one of the country’s ‘Destination Towns’ under a new Fáilte Ireland scheme and I am pleased that the funding promise of €500,000 has been received by Laois County Council. The new scheme will provide funding to Laois County Council to enhance public spaces in Portlaoise in a way that will engage tourists.

“The Destination Town Initiative is part of the National Tourism Development Authority’s work to drive a better regional spread of overseas and domestic visitors and spend.

“Tourism is a unique industry in terms of its ability to boost local job creation and sustain rural communities. It is the country’s largest indigenous employer, but the sector has been hit very hard by the current crisis, with the majority of tourist attractions and hotels remaining closed.

“As we begin to emerge from this crisis, we need to ensure that the tourism sector in Co Laois is ready for business and now more than ever the Destination Status and the funding allocation is very welcome for Portlaoise town," concluded Minister Flanagan.