Can you guess which popular Portlaoise drive-thru is set to re-open from next week?

McDonald's has confirmed that all of its drive-thru restaurants in Ireland will reopen by Thursday, June 4.

The company said that between Tuesday and Thursday next week, 51 of its restaurants will reopen for drive-thru services.

This follows the opening of six drive-thru restaurants in Dublin last week.

McDonald's had temporarily closed all its restaurants in Ireland and the UK in March due to Covid-19. 

It said that with fewer employees working in its kitchens, service may take little longer than usual.

"With smaller teams, we will still be offering a limited menu over reduced hours, and we ask that you make contactless payments, and limit your spend to €30," the statement added.