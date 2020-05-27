Downtown Portlaoise wants ideas from business to help plot a way through Covid-19 crisis

The Downtown Portlaoise business group is urging local firms to help them to be fully equipped with plans and ideas to meet the challenges posed by the new trading norm after the Covid-19 lockdown lifts.

In particular, they want the firms to contribute to a process of engagement with Laois County Council to plot a way through the crisis facing the business.

The traders intend to meet the local authority this week to outline proposals that will help all businesses in the opening up Covid-19 pandemic phase.

Mark Healy, Chairman, Downtown Portlaoise thanked everyone who completed an online survey so far. "There are some great ideas coming out of it. I want to make one last push to get as many responses in as possible before we meet with Laois County Council on Friday morning.

"If you have 10 minutes to spare over the next 24 hours we would greatly appreciate if you would take the time to feed your ideas and needs into the survey.

"The more responses we have the moving weight any suggestions we give to the council will have, as it shows we are working together to navigate our way out of this," said Mr Healy.

The group say that Laois County Council has been very open and eager to help businesses get through the coming months. It wants to identify initiatives for the promotion and support of all traders in the town centre.

The survey covers topics such as health and safety, PPE, parking, promotion business outlook etc.

Downtown Portlaoise's survey also invites people to get involved and take a more active role in the group. To do so or to highlight other concerns and ideas you would like to raise you can email portlaoiseretail@gmail.com or email Mark Healy directly at mark@thepantry.ie.

You can find the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PortlaoiseBusinessesSurvey

Downtown Portlaoise is also working on a campaign promoting all Portlaoise businesses