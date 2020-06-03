Oxfam Portlaoise calls on decluttering locals to do the #JoeyChallenge4Oxfam ahead of store re-opening

Oxfam Ireland has launched a fun challenge – the #JoeyChallenge4Oxfam - to encourage people to declutter and save their donations for when their local Oxfam shop reopens on June 8.

The Joey Challenge encourages people to showcase their unwanted items by re-creating the infamous scene from popular television series ‘Friends’ when Joey Tribbiani puts on as many layers of clothes as possible.

At the start of April, along with many other businesses, Oxfam Ireland made the difficult decision to close its network of shops to protect staff, volunteers and customers, and to play its part in the country’s response to Covid-19.

Margaret Robinson, Shop Manager of Oxfam Portlaoise said: “Our shops play a vital role in raising much-needed funds for Oxfam’s work globally – they are central to ensuring we can continue to protect and support some of the most vulnerable people in the world.

“Today, we are calling on local people to drop their donations of clothes, accessories and bric-a-brac to us at JFL Avenue.

“Ahead of opening our doors on June 8th, our staff and volunteers will be in the shop getting it safety-ready to recommence business - and we will gladly accept your pre-loved items.

“The reality is, after more than two months of closure, your donations are needed more than ever – especially as we respond to the threat of COVID-19 in some of the most fragile places on earth.”

So, how does Oxfam’s Joey Challenge work?

First things first, if you haven’t already, get decluttering! Oxfam shops accept clothes, shoes, accessories, bric-a-brac, books, DVDs and more. Once you have gathered your items for donation show Oxfam what you’ve got – Joey style! Take a photo of you and your donations and post it on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #JoeyChallenge4Oxfam, making sure to nominate a friend.

You can go original by putting on as many layers of clothing as possible, or try one of Oxfam’s alternative (and fun) Joey Challenges:

The Joey Original: Layer on as many of the clothes and accessories you are going to donate as possible.

The Joey Fresh: Hang all the clothes you are going to donate on your washing line or over your staircase’s bannister or over your arms!

The Joey Traditional: Simply fold and pile the clothes you are doing to donate – let’s see how high you can go!

The Showy Joey: Put on a fashion show and model some of the items you are going to donate.

The Novel Joey: Just donating books?! Stack ‘em up – or build something with them!

The Joey Mishmash: Gather the bric-a-brac you are going to donate.

The Joey Freestyle: Show us what you got in your own unique way!

Once you have completed your Joey Challenge box or bag up your unwanted items and drop them to Oxfam Portlaoise! While their doors don’t open until June 8, staff will be in store from June 2 ready to accept your donations.

Next step? Feel good about this. Your pre-loved items are a lifeline. By donating to your local Oxfam, you are playing a part in Oxfam’s global work to beat poverty and fight inequality – which is now more urgent than ever as Covid-19 reaches vulnerable and at-risk populations. Lastly, you’ll also be reducing the amount of textiles that end up in Irish landfills every year – helping our planet and people.

To find out more about the #JoeyChallenge4Oxfam visit: https://stories.oxfamireland.org/joeychallenge4oxfam/

Oxfam Portlaoise is located at JFL Avenue, Portlaoise and can be reached by telephone or email with any queries from the public about dropping off donations: 057 866 4799 or email portlaoise@oxfam.org