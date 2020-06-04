Laois couple offer the perfect staycation camping option

It's going to be a staycation summer and people are coming up with all sorts of inventive ways to holiday at home.

For Wendy Riordan and her husband Shane Kirwan, who live near Abbeyleix, this stay at home summer has provided an opportunity to re-focus their business to meet the exigencies of the times we are now living in.

Wendy and Shane had established a foothold in the summer festival market by providing boutique camping packages and fully serviced 'glampsites' to festivals across Ireland.

Their business Pamper the Camper was familiar to anyone who had attended Electric Picnic or Body & Soul with their familiar and colourful bell tents.

Obviously the Covid-19 lockdown has put paid to all these festivals and Pamper the Camper has pivoted away from this market and put their expertise to use by offering a wide variety of multi-purpose bell tents for use at home.

The company has evolved its existing business model to help support families by offering a cost effective, enjoyable and easy way to increase space by bringing the indoors out.

The broad range of bell tents have been described as been perfect for home gardens, providing usable space that can instantly create a playroom for children, a chill-out escape for adults or even a garden office to help with home working challenges.

Wendy Riordan recently joined Ireland AM Presenters Ciara Doherty, Tommy Martin, Alan Hughes and Karen Koster as Virgin Media launched a €1 million support fund as part of its #BackingBusiness initiative.