Laois Hire acts and adapts to demands of the Covid-19 crisis

As with every other business in Ireland, Laois Hire had to rapidly adapt when Covid-19 came along.

Branches were only open for critical hires to essential services. They supplied equipment to the Gardai Siochana, HSE, the OPW and many other businesses that needed to carry on. The person at the helm of their staff and customer’s safety is Grace Murphy, their HSEQ advisor, who has been with the company for three years.

She tells us about her experience so far, and what strategies have been implemented to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“This is a very challenging time in the plant and tool hire industry. As this is an unprecedented situation, we are finding ourselves constantly learning and having to find innovative ways to trade whilst keeping the wellbeing of our staff & customers at the fore.

“We are continually monitoring and reviewing our Covid 19 procedures to ensure adherence to Government guidelines. Risk Assessments are carried out on every task that presents itself to us and we have implemented operating procedures in all Laois Hire Depots in line with the Government’s and HSE recommendations on the management of Covid-19,” she said.