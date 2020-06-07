Penneys releases opening days for all stores in Ireland

Penneys has announced when it will open all its stores in Ireland with strict health and safety measures in place.

Stores with street access will reopen on Friday next, June 12 with stores in shopping centres set to open on Monday, June 15.

Rigorous health and safety measures will be put in place in all its stores including perspex screens at checkouts, enforcing social distancing, hand sanitiser stations and additional cleaning measures.

There will be signage to help customers maintain the social distancing measures and there limits on the number of customers allowed in the individual stores at any one time while changing rooms will remain closed

Every second till will be closed and fitting rooms and beauty concessions will be closed in stores for the time being.