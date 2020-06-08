Resilient retailers in Laois make first sales after months lockdown

Sales were being made at shops in Portlaoise within a half an hour of stores reopening as the Covid-19 lockdown eased.

Resilient retailers took up where they left off all be it nervously anticipating the future of shopping in the coronavirus world.

Julie Fitzpatrick made her first sale to Rósín Ging from Portlaoise.

"It's great to be back," Julie told the Leinster Express.

Across the road in Doyles shoe shop two sales had been made before 10pm.

Ciarán Doyle said he was also delighted to be back at the shop which has been in family ownership for nearly quarter of a century.

"We're nervous. Its great to be back but we are on new ground," he said.

Alan Flynn was opening his clothes shop on Main Street by offering 20% reductions.

"It's scary and we're apprehensive but we are here anyway and that's half the battle," he said

Also opening were Gerry and Alison Browne at Gerry Browne Jewellers were also delighted to be back in business at Gerry Browne Jewellers in Portlaoise.

