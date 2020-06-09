Shaws department stores announce reopening dates

The Laois based Shaws Department Stores have announced the reopening dates of all their stores.

"We are so happy to announce the reopening of our stores on a phased basis this week," the company announced this Tuesday, June 9.

There are new opening hours which follow the Government guidance on Covid-19.

The stores will open from 10.30am to 5pm.

The hour of 10.30 to 11.30am will be reserved for their vulnerable customers.

The stores will open on a staggered basis.

From Wednesday June 10, Athy, Dungarvan, Dunlaoghaire, Fermoy, Roscrea and Mountmellick will reopen.

Carlow will reopen on Friday June 12 and the company hopes to have all its stores reopened by June 15.

"We absolutely can’t wait to see you all again! We have worked really hard to ensure that the new health and safety measures for retailers have been met in all of our stores, you can rest assured that the safety of our customers & colleagues is paramount. See you soon!! The Shaws team," the company said in its announcement.