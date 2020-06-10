All-Ireland Business All-Star Award for Laois company

A Mountrath based business has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust.

CJ Sheeran Ltd. was awarded the coveted All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation at a virtual ceremony on May 29th last.

This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr. Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

"We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors," said Dr. Hynes. "We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics."

Receiving the award on behalf of CJ Sheeran, Director Ashleigh Doyle said, "We are incredibly proud of our team and to receive such prestigious recognition as a Best-In-Class Business All-Star is testament to our team’s hard work, dedication and diligence. It is a huge milestone for our business and affirms our position as industry leader in the pallet sector. We are delighted to have joined such an elite body of professionals at the All-Ireland Business Foundation with the same high expectations as ourselves."

Employing 180 people in six locations across Ireland, CJ Sheeran is Ireland’s largest timber packaging and pallet manufacturer providing a premium quality, accredited and sustainable packaging solution to a diverse customer base comprising of the pharmaceutical, medical device, food and beverage, agri-business, building supplies and general manufacturing industries.

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is responsible for overseeing the All-Ireland Business Summit and All-Star awards, ongoing All-Star accreditation, Thought Leader awards and promoting peer dialogue among members.