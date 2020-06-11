Government must give clear cut Covid-19 committment to barbers and hairdresser

The Government must clear with hairdressers and barbers about when they can open, according to Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming.

The Fianna Fáil TD has called on the Government to give to the businesses and their customers as to when they will be allowed operate.

He said the mixed messages coming from Government are unhelpful to an industry which needs to prepare for a very different approach to hairdressing than before COVID-19.

It has been reported that a decision to bring forward the reopening of barbers and hairdressers to June 29th is being worked towards.

“No hairdresser or barber wants to put themselves, their staff or their customers in danger – they need time to prepare and to implement strict health and safety protocols.

“The Irish Hairdressers Federation (IHF) has published 100 guidelines which hairdressers and barbers can implement which would allow the safe reopening.

“However, if the Government only gives the green light for reopening in the 10 days’ time then hairdressers and barbers will have a week at most to implement all measures.

“There is going to be a massive demand on PPE in the industry and staff will need to be trained in COVID-19 – who is going to provide this?

“A taskforce would be able to provide clear guidance and help to the approximately 25,000 people employed in the sector.

“Hairdressers want to get back to businesses, customers are certainly crying out for them, but it has to be safe for all involved. The Government have to stop with the mixed messages and give reassurance to the industry that there is a plan,” concluded Deputy Fleming.