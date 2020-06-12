Preparations underway for reopening of Penneys at Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise

Preparations are underway ahead of the reopening of at Penneys at the Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise.

Staff were on-site on Friday, June 12 preparing the shop while a temporary queuing system outside the store to help maintain social distancing.

The Penneys outlet in Portlaoise and in Golden Island in Athlone will open on Monday, June 15

Queues started forming outside some Penneys in Ireland at 4am when shops in Dublin and elsewhere with street access opened.