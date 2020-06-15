Laois Shopping Centre manager sends a message to local shoppers as Covid-19 lockdown lifts

People in Laois and Portlaoise are being urged to shop local in retail outlets which have suffered due to the lockdown which has been lifted for shopping centre outlets this week.

Mr Kevin Doyle is the manager of the Laois Shopping Centre in the town. The centre has remained opened through the lockdown as it is home to Tesco's and Boots.

However, most retailers, including Penneys, could only open this Monday, June 15.

"I'm delighted to see everybody out and wonderful to welcome customer and retailers back to the centre. We have everything in place for staff and customers' safety with social distancing markers, hand sanitizing stations. Our security and cleaning staff have been amazing and are working hard for everyone.

"At no time did we close but we are very happy to a see the majority of shops open now and would encourage customers to shop local and support local businesses who have been through a very challenging time," said Mr Doyle.