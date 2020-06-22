Midlands Park Hotel delighted to welcome you back

The Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise is delighted to announce its re-opening on Monday, June 29.

The hotel had to close its doors in March 2020 due to COVID 19 like most of the other hotels in the country, at the time. The team at Midlands Park Hotel have been busy putting the necessary measures in place to keep colleagues and guests safe during their visit. There have been many training courses attended online to help facilitate business during these unprecedented times.

Kelly’s award-winning Steakhouse will re-open on July 1. Book your table online at midlandsparkhotel.com or call the hotel on 05786 78588.

Indulge in precious time with friends and loved ones in a restaurant where the warmth of the atmosphere is matched by the richness of its food.

Charter Bar & Eatery will re-open with an exciting new menu to delight people’s taste buds. With the new guidelines in place table booking is necessary. You can call the hotel to book your table on 057 86 78588 with an online ordering system going live this week. Keep an eye on their website for more information.

Midlands Park Hotel will be able to hold meetings or events of up to 50 people with social distancing measures in place from June 29th. That number increases to 100 from July 20th onwards. Call the team on 05786 78588 for more information.

There is a variety of family packages available on their website with tickets included for local family attractions to explore the great outdoors in Laois and the surrounding areas. Visit www.midlandsparkhotel.com for more information.

Dara Cruise the General Manager of the Midlands Park Hotel.

“At Midlands Park Hotel, care is at the centre of everything we do - for our guests, our colleagues and our community. We work behind the scenes to ensure that every aspect of your experience has been considered; from the warm welcome when you first come through the door to the perfectly smoothed linens in your room.

“Our colleagues are always on hand, ready to make your stay truly unique. Whether it’s the barista who prepares your coffee in the morning, the waiter who makes a celebration extra-special, or the conference manager who helps you execute your event to a tee, each of us here at Midlands Park Hotel are passionate about providing a level of care and attention that feels, to you, seamless

“We cannot wait to welcome back all our guests on June 29,” he said.

MORE DETAILS HERE