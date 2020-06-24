Laois hotel wins big at the Irish Hotel Awards

The Heritage Hotel in Killenard Laois has received a welcome boost after being judged as the best spa hotel in Leinster is in the top four in Ireland in the 2020 Irish Hotel Awards.

The team at the Irish Hotel Awards are proud to announce the winners of the 2020 programme. The gHotel in Galway came out on top as the overall winner in the Spa section.

The Irish Hotel Awards is sponsored by AIB Merchant Services & YesChef Magazine recognising and rewarding excellence in hospitality and service across Ireland. It is the only awards programme that takes an all-Ireland approach to working with the hospitality industry.

Shane Smith, Managing Director of NI Media, which run the awards praised The Heritage and other winners.

"In such uncertain times it’s heart-warming to see the enthusiasm of our friends and colleagues in the hospitality industry striving to get back to work.

"All our members are in full preparation for the re-awakening of the sector and now more than ever it’s important to shout about the incredible standards of hospitality across the island. The Irish Hotel Awards members have all been rigorously inspected by independent assessors and our winners truly deserve their accolade.

"This year Irish people North and South will be holidaying at home – Staycation is the New Vacation!! Our members are offering fantastic relaunch packages and we would urge everyone to check out hotels across Ireland and support the outstanding Irish Hospitality industry to get back on its feet,” he said.

Mark Patterson, Head of Business Development, Ireland with AIB Merchant Services said;

“As a global hospitality payments leader, AIB Merchant Services is proud to be sponsoring the Irish Hotel Awards. These awards celebrate the dedication, commitment and passion that the Irish Hotel industry offers. During these very changing times it is an incredible honour to celebrate, promote and share in these successes. We wish all nominees and winners the best of success,” he said.

Below full list of winners.