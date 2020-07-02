Sixty-two acres in Laois comes in one block with road frontage

Joseph Coogan Auctioneers is bringing to the market this sale of 62-acres at Ross, Rathdowney.

The land is contained in one block with a residence and farm buildings. The lands are described as being of prime grazing quality, divided into a number of individual fields.

There is road frontage onto two individual public roads, including the main Rathdowney Johnstown road. The residence and farm buildings are situated on a quiet cul de sac road.

The land comes with a water supply. The single-story detached residence consists of akitchen with Stanley oil fired cooker supplying central heating throughout, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Outside there is a front and back garden. The Ber Rating is G.

Farm buildings consists of slatted accommodation for approximately 50 store cattle, and a yard with other stone out offices.

The property is situated approximately three miles from Rathdowney, five miles from Johnstown, and 7.5 miles from the M8 Motorway, 10 miles form Ballacolla and Templetuohy, 12 miles from Durrow, and 15 miles from Abbeyleix

The property is for sale by private treaty. Viewing is by appointment with the auctioneer andcan include weekend viewings. Contact Joesph Coogan Auctioneer & Valuers at (056) 4440000 or email info@cooganauctioneers.com