Portlaoise traders update Laois shoppers on using the Me2You local gift cards

Portlaoise traders have moved to reassure traders that the Portlaoise Gift Card has been cleared for use again after a resolution of issues with the company that provides the service to local shops and business.

Me2You has written to traders in Portlaoise updating them on the situation following that lifting on a company called Wirecard. The Downtown Portlaoise group partners with Me2You.

"All restrictions on Wirecard were lifted from 12.01am on June 30. This means that customers will be able to use your Me2You gift card from 3pm Wednesday, July 1.

"The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed, after an in-depth review, that Wirecard can continue to support the processing of transactions," she said.

Portlaoise's traders want shoppers to begin to use their cards.

"We would be hoping to give our customers in Portlaoise confidence to shop locally using their town card," said Alison Brown of Gerry Brown's Jewellers.

Use of the gift cards were suspended last weekend arising from licencing issues with Wirecard in the UK. This also affected many holders of the An Post Currency Card.