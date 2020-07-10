JOBS: Joe Mallon Motors hiring service technicians and mechanics in Portlaoise

Joe Mallon Motors in Portlaoise is hiring for the positions of Motor Service Technician/Mechanics in Portlaoise.



Joe Mallon Motors Ltd is a family-owned and run business in Naas since the 1960s. Joe Mallon Motors has been selling Renault cars and commercials and is the main Renault dealer for Kildare and Laois.

Over the years, we have established a large base of satisfied customers. A quality service for each customer is forefront to all staff members to achieve our company motto: TEAM - Total Effort Among Many.

Address: Abbeyleix Rd, Portlaoise, Co Laois

Website: www.joemallonmotors.ie

Due to growing business levels we are increasing our workshop team. We are currently seeking to recruit Fully Qualified Service Technicians to join our team.

Experienced mechanics should have dealer experience. Formal skills training with a recognised automotive organisation is essential.

Experienced technicians should be skilled in all aspects of vehicle repairs and servicing including diagnostics and electronics.

You must be able to produce high-quality work in a busy environment and be motivated through set targets, showing flexibility according to the needs of your team.

You will be a committed individual with a positive, 'can do' attitude, and willingness to work as part of an effective team.

You will have good communication skills to ensure the smooth and efficient flow of work through the workshop, making sure you liaise with other team members to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Candidate Requirements:

- Carry out fault diagnosis, service, and repair.

- Ensure faults are accurately diagnosed and report to workshop controller as required on vehicle condition, safety, reliability and performance.

- Indicate to workshop controller possible future faults and repair requirements.

- Ensure that quality procedures relating to the function laid down by the Company are adhered to at all times.

- Ensure all procedures relating to service books and service, repair and warranty are carried out.

- Maintain all records and paperwork relevant to the function, ensuring they are accurate and up to date at all times.



If you meet the above requirements and are interested in becoming a member of our team please apply below including full Cover Letter and CV attached.

This is a great chance to work within a very successful motor dealership who rewards hard work and dedication and a company that offers you the opportunity to further your skills.

APPLY:

Facebook: Joe Mallon Motors