Ormonde Construction hiring health and safety officer in Leinster region

Health & Safety Officer required in the Leinster Area

Ormonde Construction are looking to recruit a full-time Health & Safety Officer for Leinster region up to date working knowledge of Irish Construction Safety Standards

Requirements

*Hold a relevant Health & Safety Qualification

*Have a least 4 years experience

*Confident and have strong interpersonal and communication skills

*Full clean driving licence



*Company vehicle provided

*Salary negotiable

If interested, please contact our office on 056-7786940 or email noeleen@ormondeconstruction.ie.