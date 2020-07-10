JOBS: Part-time caretaker wanted for group water scheme in Laois

Seskin Lisdowney & Ballyconra Water Scheme Company by CLG Cullohill Agricultural Co-operative Society Limited is hiring for the position of Part-Time Caretaker (20 Hours/week).

Applications are invited for the position of Part-Time Caretaker for Seskin and Cullohill Group Water Scheme (GWS) which, combined are supplying drinking water to over 300 consumers in County Laois and Kilkenny, respectively.

The applicant should be enthusiastic about ensuring that good quality water is supplied to all consumers.

Duties will include:

Network maintenance and repairs (planned and unplanned), water meter reading, installation of meter connections, water quality testing and recording, remote monitoring of equipment via laptop and smart phone, liaising with all personnel involved in the running of the group water scheme, complying with health and safety rules, administration duties.

The candidate must also be competent in the use of computer packages Microsoft Word and Excel.

The successful candidate, on occasion, may have to attend to emergencies outside of the normal working hours, so flexibility is key.

The initial hours will be 20 hours/week and applicants are required to be flexible.

The successful candidate will be working closely with the group water scheme administrator and so should have a proven track record in working as part of a team and must be equally capable of working on his/her own initiative. A full driving license is essential and previous knowledge of Group Water Schemes and drinking water networks is an advantage as is knowledge of plumbing and water connections.

For further information please contact National Federation of Group Water Schemes on 057 9328068. Applications to include a Cover Letter and CV with details of referees to; Position of Part-Time Caretaker of Seskin and Cullohill GWS, NFGWS, 12 Henry St., Tullamore, Co. Offaly or roisin@nfgws.ie

Closing Date: Friday 31st July