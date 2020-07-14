JOB ALERT: Experienced Motor Technician and Apprentice Technician required at Michael Moore Car Sales
Michael Moore Car Sales, Garryhinch Cross, Portarlington, Co. Laois are seeking an
Experienced Motor Technician & Apprentice Technician
We are in a position to take on an experienced Motor Technician as well as a third-year apprentice technician, this is a great opportunity for an individual to gain experience in a busy workshop environment working on a range of vehicles but specialising on the latest Volkswagen and Mercedes Benz vehicles
Job Description
To diagnose, repair and service the range of vehicles in accordance with the manufacturers work specifications, ensuring each customer receives excellent customer service.
Key Responsibilities
• Through the use of diagnostic equipment and a systematic approach, ensure vehicle
faults are diagnosed and rectified• Ensure all work is carried out observing safe working practices of self and others
• Carry out diagnosis, repairs and servicing to the highest standards
• Check level and quality of work through use of diagnostic equipment and road
testing
• Complete relevant service documentation in accordance with manufacturer
requirements
• Ensure that workshop housekeeping standards are maintained at all times
Key Competencies
Communication: Communicates clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing, with
customers, colleagues and suppliers of all levels
Analytical Ability: Gathers and records verbal and numerical data in a comprehensive and
effective manner
Technical Ability: Inspects vehicles and completes allocated work efficiently and accurately
in accordance to Volkswagen brand values
Effecting Control: Approaches tasks and interactions with others in a systematic and
structured manner
Relationship Building: Develops productive and cooperative relationships with customers
and colleagues
If you feel that you have the attributes detailed above then please email your CV together with a cover letter to:
Fergus Byrne, Fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie
Closing date for applications: Friday July 31st
