JOB ALERT: Experienced Motor Technician and Apprentice Technician required at Michael Moore Car Sales

Michael Moore Car Sales, Garryhinch Cross, Portarlington, Co. Laois are seeking an

Experienced Motor Technician & Apprentice Technician

We are in a position to take on an experienced Motor Technician as well as a third-year apprentice technician, this is a great opportunity for an individual to gain experience in a busy workshop environment working on a range of vehicles but specialising on the latest Volkswagen and Mercedes Benz vehicles

Job Description

To diagnose, repair and service the range of vehicles in accordance with the manufacturers work specifications, ensuring each customer receives excellent customer service.

Key Responsibilities

• Through the use of diagnostic equipment and a systematic approach, ensure vehicle

faults are diagnosed and rectified• Ensure all work is carried out observing safe working practices of self and others

• Carry out diagnosis, repairs and servicing to the highest standards

• Check level and quality of work through use of diagnostic equipment and road

testing

• Complete relevant service documentation in accordance with manufacturer

requirements

• Ensure that workshop housekeeping standards are maintained at all times

Key Competencies

Communication: Communicates clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing, with

customers, colleagues and suppliers of all levels

Analytical Ability: Gathers and records verbal and numerical data in a comprehensive and

effective manner

Technical Ability: Inspects vehicles and completes allocated work efficiently and accurately

in accordance to Volkswagen brand values

Effecting Control: Approaches tasks and interactions with others in a systematic and

structured manner

Relationship Building: Develops productive and cooperative relationships with customers

and colleagues



If you feel that you have the attributes detailed above then please email your CV together with a cover letter to:

Fergus Byrne, Fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie

Closing date for applications: Friday July 31st