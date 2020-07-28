Ribbon cut on new pharma factory opened in Portlaoise IDA park

Portlaoise in Laois has been chosen as the first European base of a Canadian pharma company and the ribbon has been cut to officially open it.

Greenfield Global Inc is a global market leader in the production of ethanol, high-purity speciality alcohols, and solvents.

It has today Tuesday July 28 announced that it will start the commissioning phase of its new EU Manufacturing Headquarters in Portlaoise, Ireland, with Laois Minister of State Sean Fleming doing the honours of cutting the ribbon.

The company says that 75 jobs will be created over the next five years at the 3,800 sq. metre factory built in IDA Ireland’s Business and Technology Park in Portlaoise. There were 170 construction jobs created during the build and fit-out phase of the project.

It will produce Pharmco branded products serving Life Science customers globally.

It is the company's first facility outside North America.

Below: Minister of State Sean Fleming officially opens Greenfield Global’s 3,800sq metre facility at Portlaoise Business & Technology Park, with Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland and Cathaoirleach Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

The Portlaoise facility is one of the first NZEB (near zero energy buildings) to be completed under the new European standards. Project financing is provided by Allied Irish Banks and is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Greenfield Global, which has its headquarters in Toronto, Canada, has operations in 12 locations across North America, manufacturing and distributing a wide range of products to customers in over 50 countries.

Greenfield Global President and CEO is Howard Field.

“Greenfield Global has been supplying Pharmco branded mission-critical alcohols, solvents and bio-processing materials to Life Science companies across the globe for more than two decades. Until now, those products have been produced, packaged and delivered from our distilleries and manufacturing facilities in North America. Today, I am very excited to announce that our Portlaoise Ireland plant construction is essentially completed and we are excited to enter the commissioning phase of the facility in preparation to commence the validation program.”

The Managing Director of Greenfield Global Ireland is Ken Finegan.

“This achievement for Greenfield erecting a complex facility with an aggressive timeline in normal settings are something to celebrate and be proud of. The fact that our onsite team, DPS Engineering and all of our contractors had to very quickly change protocol to account for COVID-19, launch and manage a new set of health and safety standards, while still moving this project forward is a feat. All while maintaining Greenfield’s standards of excellence. We are encouraged to move this project to the next phase and will soon be able to service our existing and new customers with Pharmco branded products, including pharmaceutical companies, from Europe and beyond. Greenfield’s manufacturing headquarters in Portlaoise will become a critical part of the Life Science ecosystem in Europe and beyond, especially considering the improvements we can make to globally damaged supply chains caused by COVID-19.”

Laois TD Sean Fleming is Minister of State at the Department of Finance with responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance.

“This investment is a very positive development for the Midlands region and is further evidence of the benefits of locating in the regions outside Dublin where there is access to talent, lower operating costs, and higher staff retention rates. Greenfield Global’s decision to locate their new EU manufacturing headquarters here is not only a sign of the capacity and capabilities that the Midlands provides, but also a sign of Ireland’s expertise and our strong and growing life sciences ecosystem. I would like to welcome Greenfield Global to the area and I look forward to working with them over the coming years.”

The CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan wishes them well.

“I wish to congratulate Greenfield Global on reaching this milestone – the establishment of its EU Manufacturing Headquarters in Portlaoise - which is also Greenfield Global’s first facility outside of North America. Greenfield Global’s presence in the Midlands is of considerable benefit to the economy of the region and enhances Ireland’s vibrant EIT sector. I wish the team here and in North America continued success with the ongoing support of IDA Ireland.”

Greenfield is commencing with its validation program and customer audits starting August 2020 which can be scheduled by contacting Ken Finegan, Managing Director at Ken.Finegan@greenfield.com