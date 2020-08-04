JOB ALERT: Caretaker required for Laois school

The Board of Management of Mountrath Community School invites invitations for the position of Caretaker.

Effective from the 1st September 2020



This is a full time evening position and the ideal candidate will have general maintenance experience. A qualification / experience in building maintenance or a technician’s qualification may be an advantage.

Application form including 2 names of recent referees can be emailed to jobapplications@mountrathcs.ie or may also be sent to:

The Secretary,

Board of Management,

Mountrath Community School,

Dysertbeigh,

Mountrath,

Co. Laois.



Closing date for applications is 4pm on the 12th August 2020. It is expected that interviews will take place in the week beginning the 17th August.

The appointment is made under the terms and conditions of a Caretaker in a Community and Comprehensive Schools. The salary scale for the position is in accordance with Department of Education and Skills Circular 67/2019.



Application form and a detailed job description may be obtained from the school website or by emailing jobapplications@mountrathcs.ie



Shortlisting will apply. Canvassing will disqualify. Late applications will not be accepted.

The position is subject to garda vetting.