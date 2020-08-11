JOB OPPORTUNITIES: First Ireland Spirits have a number of vacancies

First Ireland Spirits have a number of vacancies to fill at our facility in Abbeyleix.

First Ireland Spirits is Ireland’s largest independent producer of Irish cream liqueur, Irish country cream and Irish whiskey liqueur, exporting to over 40 countries worldwide.

We’re part of Quintessential Brands, a leading independent, international spirits group with global reach and world class capabilities in brand building, crafting, distilling, bottling, selling and marketing spirits brands and private label products worldwide.

MAINTENANCE FITTER

Main Purpose of the Role:

Assists and supports production, enabling production schedules to be met and to ensure that all issues are resolved in a timely fashion.

Supports and executes plant specific maintenance strategies to achieve key performance goals and overall maintenance performance.

Inspects operating machines and equipment for conformance with relevant standards.

Ideal Candidate:

Qualified Mechanical Fitter with a minimum of two years post apprenticeship experience in a high volume manufacturing environment.

Strong logical and problem-solving skills with sound mechanical background.

Ability to work on their own initiative, with minimum supervision, as well as part of a team.

Electrical knowledge and experience in fast paced food/packaging industry would be an advantage.

MACHINE OPERATOR

Main Purpose of the Role:

Operation of bottling line equipment (eg. bottle filler, bottle labeller etc.)

To ensure the machine operated is operated in an efficient, safe, tidy, hygienic and correct manner.

Communicate issues and take proactive actions to assure safety and quality

Ideal Candidate:

Ability to work independently, as well as part of a team.

Adaptable and flexible, has the ability to thrive in a fast paced environment.

Appreciation of the importance of hygiene and food safety for the production of safe and wholesome products.

Previous packaging line or food production experience would be an advantage.

Both positions are shift roles working early (6am to 2pm) or late (2pm to 10pm) shifts on alternating weeks.

If you really care about making a difference to an organisation, are a team player and have the courage to overcome challenges then we want to hear from you!

To apply please send your CV, detailing what job you wish to apply for, to: info@first-ireland-spirits.com