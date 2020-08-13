Plight of Laois businesses raised in video call with Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar

The plight of local business was raised in a video call between Laois Chamber and representatives of Kildare, Tullamore and Edenderry Chambers of Commerce with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Monday afternoon.

“The Tánaiste listened to our concerns and answered where we could,” said Bernie Everard, chief executive of Laois Chamber.

“We highlighted the reputational damage that had been done to the three counties.”“We stressed to the Tánaiste that this is not a lockdown, shops and retailers are still open,” said Bernie Everard.

“However, there has been reputational damage because people think this will go beyond the two weeks and are not making any bookings for the three counties for September either.

“We requested that the temporary wage subsidy scheme be extended beyond August and that there is compensation for the hospitality sector.”

“It was productive. We view this as the start of an engagement with the Department.”

Bernie Everard also stressed that the term lockdown has been misused in terms of the present restrictions.

"This is not a lockdown. Businesses are still open and all shops are open.