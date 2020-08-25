JOB OPPORTUNITY: Service Technician required

Service Technician wanted

Multi Wash Systems are currently recruiting a service technician to join our busy service team and after sales department. This position may be suited to someone who has basic knowledge and is willing to up skill and learn.

Responsibilities / Duties Include:

* Undertake maintenance, service and repair on pressure washers of all types, pumps, motors, floor cleaners and other various industrial cleaning equipment to the highest standard within scheduled times.

*Carry out general repairs of small petrol and diesel engines, water pumps

*Assembly of machines

*Stock taking and maintenance.

*Dealing with customer queries in courteous and professional manner

Please forward Cover letter and CV to multiwash@live.ie