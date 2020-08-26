Sponsored

JOB OPPORTUNITY: Pizza chef required

Knapton Catering Ltd seeks qualified, experienced pizza chef to work in mobile catering unit in Abbeyleix. 
4 days / week. Thursday - Sunday evening. 

Please send enquiries to april@amh.ie  