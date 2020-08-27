Irish vets donate €30,000 to benevolent fund

The Veterinary Council of Ireland, the statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in the state, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Irish Veterinary Benevolent Fund (IVBF).

Under this agreement, the Council has pledged to donate €30,000 annually for a three year period to the IVBF, which is an organisation established and supported by the veterinary professions, dedicated to supporting veterinary professionals and their dependents.

The memorandum of understanding will formalise this agreement between the Veterinary Council and IVBF, which has been in place since last year.

The memorandum of understanding was signed this week at the Veterinary Council’s headquarters by President of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, Mr Joe Moffitt and Ms Emma Tobin, Chairperson of the Irish Veterinary Benevolent Fund. This commitment by the Veterinary Council furthers its strategic objective to support the health and wellbeing of veterinary registrants.

Mr Joe Moffitt, Chairperson of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, said: “The Veterinary Council is very proud to announce this commitment to the Irish Veterinary Benevolent Fund, which provides an invaluable service to Ireland’s veterinary sector. The supports offered by the IVBF are of direct benefit to the veterinary professionals on our register, and we hope our contribution will be of benefit to the organisation as it continues to provide a wide range of valuable support services.”

Ms Emma Tobin, Chairperson of the Irish Veterinary Benevolent Fund, said: “I would like to thank the Veterinary Council of Ireland for making this commitment, which speaks to its dedication to supporting the health and wellbeing of veterinary professionals. This contribution will greatly benefit our organisation as we seek to provide Ireland’s hardworking veterinary professionals with the supports they need.”

The funds from the Veterinary Council will assist the IVBF in its provision of a range of support services for veterinary professionals, including financial supports for veterinary professionals, as well as a range of mental health supports, as part of the organisation’s Veterinary Assistance Programme. The programme includes face-to-face, online and freephone counselling services, which are available to working or retired veterinary professionals, as well as dependent family members.