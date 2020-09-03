JOB OPPORTUNITY: Position for Head Chef

An experienced FT Head Chef is required by Zewin Ltd, (Minimum of 5 years in a similar role cooking Chinese Cuisines dishes).

Required to work in Beck House, Kilbride Street, Tullamore, Co.Offaly.

Main duties include: preparation, presentation and cooking of Chinese food, 39 hours per week, wages €615.5/wk or €32,006/Year.

APPLY: pls email CV with cover letter to:zewin8815@gmail.com or call Mrs Chen (087)2988815.