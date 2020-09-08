Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Vehicle Valeter required by Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington
VEHICLE VALETER REQUIRED
Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington, the main Volkswagen dealer for Laois and Offaly, have an exciting employment opportunity.
The Role:
This is a full-time role valeting and preparing cars/vans to a very high standard
Requirements:
Experience is an advantage but not essential.
Full clean driver’s licence.
Good understanding of spoken English.
Be capable of working on own initiative.
Have a strong attention to detail and take pride in their work.
If this position interests you then please forward your CV to robert.moore@mmcs.ie to be received by Friday 18th September 2020.
