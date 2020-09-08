Bellacure Beauty Spa to open in Portlaoise this weekend

A new beauty spa is all set to open in Portlaoise town centre this Saturday, September 12.

Located at 14 Bridge Street, Portlaoise, Bellacure Beauty Spa will cater for a wide variety of treatments, including manicure, pedicure, beauty services include waxing, tinting, facials, makeup, and spray tan.

The premises is located at what was formerly John Kelly's butchers and is helmed by Mho Carroll and her husband Aidan, who is a native of the New Road.

The premises have undergone a thorough overhaul to result in an elegant and spacious new beauty spa. The treatment areas are well spaced out to allow for social distancing and there is a large waiting area.

A separate room caters for eyebrow treatments, whilst spray tans are administered in a room on the second level.

The array of treatments on offer include Hand and Foot treatments, nail extension, wax and tint, facial treatment, make up and spray tan. All are performed by highly qualified nail and beauty therapists using top of the range products.

The opening hours for Bellacure Beauty Spa are Monday to Wednesday 10am - 6pm; Thursday to Friday 10am - 7pm; Saturday 10am - 5pm. Sundays and Bank Holidays closed. Telephone 057 8605057 or 086 1946613. Email: info@bellacure.ie

The website is bellacure.ie