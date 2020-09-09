Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Experienced full-time receptionist required
Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington is looking to recruit an experienced full-time receptionist with additional responsibility for Accounts Payable & Accounts Receivable.
Duties:
Manage all incoming phone calls and redirecting as appropriate
Monthly processing of purchase invoices and reconciliation of supplier statements
Processing supplier payments and issuing remittances
Customer payment allocations and Credit Control
A professional attitude is essential.
Previous experience is preferable, especially with the motor industry
If you think this role would suit you please email your CV and cover letter to fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie
Closing date for applications is Friday 18th September.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on