JOB OPPORTUNITY: Experienced full-time receptionist required

Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington is looking to recruit an experienced full-time receptionist with additional responsibility for Accounts Payable & Accounts Receivable.

Duties:

Manage all incoming phone calls and redirecting as appropriate

Monthly processing of purchase invoices and reconciliation of supplier statements

Processing supplier payments and issuing remittances

Customer payment allocations and Credit Control

A professional attitude is essential.

Previous experience is preferable, especially with the motor industry

If you think this role would suit you please email your CV and cover letter to fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie

Closing date for applications is Friday 18th September.