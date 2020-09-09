JOB ALERT: Position for Ash Operation and Maintenance Technician

Ash Operation and Maintenance Technician

Covanta Holding Corporation is a public company with headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey. It owns and operates Waste to Energy Plants in United States, Europe and China. Waste to Energy Plants convert the energy in household waste into electricity to power the grid. The ash from the combustion process contains all sorts of metals which can be recovered and sold.

Covanta’s Dublin Waste to Energy Plant coverts household waste into electricity to power 70,000 homes all day almost every day. The ash from combustion will now be processed in Ireland to recover as much metals as possible. The process of recovering metals uses loaders, screeners, belts, magnets, eddy currents.

Description Summary

Working under the direction of the Supervisor the Ash O&M Technician is responsible for the safe and efficient operation and maintenance of ash processing equipment such as, conveyors, screeners, mechanical and electrical drives, magnets, eddy currents



Location: North Kildare

Work Hours: Mon- Fri 08:00-1700 (evening and weekend work may be required)

Salary: 40,000 euro

Education, Experience and other Requirements

A trade qualification in Mechanical or Electrical is advantageous.

Knowledge and experience in the operation and maintenance of equipment in industries such as waste, recycling, mining, quarrying, peat harvesting, farming is advantageous.

The ability to operate loaders and teleporters is a requirement.

A strong mechanical ability and aptitude to understand safe work is a requirement.

Ability to work outside in the elements is a requirement.

Language and Mathematical Skills

Ability to read and interpret documents such as rules, technical procedures, operating and maintenance instructions, and other procedure manuals. Ability to speak and communicate effectively with supervisors and other employees of the organization.

Certificate and Licenses

Ability to attain CSCS, Teleporter, Loader, Forklift and MEWP Licenses are a requirement.

Other Skills and Abilities

Ability to take appropriate safe action on own initiative to prevent equipment damage or injury to personnel during emergencies or unusual situations.

Ability work in a team and also build teamwork.

Experience with truck logistics, and material loading would be desirable.

Basic computer skills desirable.

Apply

To apply for this position please complete the job application online via the website https://www.covanta.com/%20Careers/Career-Search

The description, duties, and responsibilities stated herein are representative of the nature and level of work assigned to the person, and not necessarily all-inclusive.