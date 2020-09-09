JOB OPPORTUNITY: Childcare Practitioner position

Portlaoise Family Resource Centre are seeking to recruit a Childcare Practitioner

Full Time Position and Part Time Position.

This is a full time, fixed term position for a 12-month period. We are seeking a qualified, Experienced Childcare Practitioner to work as part of our dynamic team in Suaimhneas Community Childcare.

In order to be considered for the role candidates MUST meet the following criteria:

Minimum Level 5 Childcare, Level 6 preferable

Experience in a Childcare Setting

A passion for caring for Children

Enthusiasm & Creativity

Positive Attitude

Excellent Communication Skills

Suitable candidates must be familiar with:

Aistear & Siolta

Implementing Policies & Procedures

Working as part of a staff team

Engaging with Parents

Working on their own initiative

To apply for this position please forward a CV accompanied by a cover letter outlining your suitability for the role to: chairperson@portlaoisefrc.ie

Deadline for applications is Friday 25th September 2020 at 5pm.