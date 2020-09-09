Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Childcare Practitioner position
Portlaoise Family Resource Centre are seeking to recruit a Childcare Practitioner
Full Time Position and Part Time Position.
This is a full time, fixed term position for a 12-month period. We are seeking a qualified, Experienced Childcare Practitioner to work as part of our dynamic team in Suaimhneas Community Childcare.
In order to be considered for the role candidates MUST meet the following criteria:
Minimum Level 5 Childcare, Level 6 preferable
Experience in a Childcare Setting
A passion for caring for Children
Enthusiasm & Creativity
Positive Attitude
Excellent Communication Skills
Suitable candidates must be familiar with:
Aistear & Siolta
Implementing Policies & Procedures
Working as part of a staff team
Engaging with Parents
Working on their own initiative
To apply for this position please forward a CV accompanied by a cover letter outlining your suitability for the role to: chairperson@portlaoisefrc.ie
Deadline for applications is Friday 25th September 2020 at 5pm.
