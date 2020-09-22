College isn’t for everyone – is an Apprenticeship programme the way to go?

The last couple of weeks have been stressful for many students - a global pandemic, a looming recession in addition to receiving Leaving Cert results which have seen many students question the traditional routes of education. Apprenticeships have been gaining popularity in recent years.



An apprenticeship programme will provide people with strong technical and critical thinking skills, while earning a salary and gaining experience as part of the workforce.

LotusWorks has been training Ireland’s most technically minded and skilled Instrumentation Apprentices, while working with the world’s leading manufacturers in the Pharmaceutical, Datacenter, Medical Device and Semiconductor industries for over 30 years. The company has operations in Europe and North America and employs 470 staff. For LotusWorks, the apprenticeship doesn’t end after a four-year programme.



“When people join us, it’s for a career,” says LotusWorks HR Director Mark Butler.

“They join us as an Instrumentation Apprentice and build their engineering and technical skills, while earning a salary and gaining real life industry experience. LotusWorks is a growing company and last year, we grew our headcount by over 25%.

"Our Apprentices begin their career in the best possible way, through excellent on the job training and ongoing technical support. The blend of theory and hand’s on learning is extremely beneficial to understanding the trade and there are more opportunities for professional qualifications as they progress. Many of our Apprentices build their career within the company and remain part of our technical teams operating throughout Europe North America.”



To apply, send your CV to apprenticeships@lotusworks.com quoting “Apprenticeship 2020” in the subject box.