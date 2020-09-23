Sponsored

JOB OPPORTUNITY: Position for Carer

Kind, reliable, caring person required to care for 2 elderly people in their own home from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Thursday.  
Please email FamilyCarer100@gmail.com   

Closing date Friday 2nd October, 2020.