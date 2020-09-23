Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Position for Carer
Kind, reliable, caring person required to care for 2 elderly people in their own home from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Thursday.
Please email FamilyCarer100@gmail.com
Closing date Friday 2nd October, 2020.
Sponsored
Kind, reliable, caring person required to care for 2 elderly people in their own home from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Thursday.
Please email FamilyCarer100@gmail.com
Closing date Friday 2nd October, 2020.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on