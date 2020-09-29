JOB ALERT: Quantity Surveyor sought

Killeen Civil Engineering are looking for a Quantity Surveyor to join our Commercial Team. The role would be based in Portlaoise Head Office with a requirement for visiting sites to undertake the required work.

The position would ideally suit an individual who is currently working at Intermediate Level with a Contractor and has both Pre and Post Contract Experience. The role would require the individual to work within a commercial team, reporting to the lead Quantity Surveyor to ensure all commercial requirements from tender to final account are carried out in a timely manner

Duties:

Estimating

Procurement (Materials and Subcontractors)

Value Management (Variations and Payment Applications?

Subcontract Management

Cost Management

Commercial Reporting

Salary:

Negotiable depending on experience

Full-time Position

Immediate Start

Please forward CV to info@killeencivilengineering.ie