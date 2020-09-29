Sponsored
JOB ALERT: Quantity Surveyor sought
Killeen Civil Engineering are looking for a Quantity Surveyor to join our Commercial Team. The role would be based in Portlaoise Head Office with a requirement for visiting sites to undertake the required work.
The position would ideally suit an individual who is currently working at Intermediate Level with a Contractor and has both Pre and Post Contract Experience. The role would require the individual to work within a commercial team, reporting to the lead Quantity Surveyor to ensure all commercial requirements from tender to final account are carried out in a timely manner
Duties:
Estimating
Procurement (Materials and Subcontractors)
Value Management (Variations and Payment Applications?
Subcontract Management
Cost Management
Commercial Reporting
Salary:
Negotiable depending on experience
Full-time Position
Immediate Start
Please forward CV to info@killeencivilengineering.ie
