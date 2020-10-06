Disappointment as Laois hospitality businesses close again

While many Laois businesses are probably feeling some relief at not facing Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions which meant certain temporary closure, others have again closed down under the Level 3 announced by Government on Monday October 5.

Well known Laois tourist spot Glamping Under The Stars has announced it is cancelling bookings and will not open again in 2020 due to the Level 3 restrictions.

"With heavy hearts, we have taken the very difficult decision to close the glampsite for 2020 from today, and have cancelled all bookings up to 31st October 2020, when our glamping season ends. Throughout the pandemic, the wellbeing of our guests and staff has been a core priority for us. We have gone to great lengths to create a safe, yet fun, glamping experience - adding extra facilities and protocols to ensure social distancing.

"However, level 3 restrictions announced last night state that people may not travel outside of their own county, and we cannot encourage people to go against the restrictions in order to stay with us.

We are so sorry to have to do this! We know that this year, more than any other, people need a break and something to look forward to. The year has been full of ups and downs for everyone, and we did not foresee these restrictions coming into force so soon.

"We sincerely apologise for the disappointment caused, to all our guests, our staff, and to all the marshmallows that will go untoasted! We’d like to thank our many lovely guests who have supported us throughout what has been an incredibly difficult time for the glampsite, and for the hospitality industry as a whole. Your kindness and goodwill has kept us going!

Right now, we are thinking positive for next year, and will spend the winter making improvements to our glamping offer, ready for better times in 2021.

They will reopen on April 12021, with bookings taken on their website.

"Hang in there folks! We will be back toasting marshmallows before too long," Kyra Fingleton from the glampsite said.

Gerry Mulvaney from The Druid Inn in Mountmellick said that they got only just over two weeks of business.

"After being closed for over 6 months we got opened for 2 weeks and 2 days. Now tonight we will say goodbye to our friends and customers again. We will be open from 5.00pm with last order’s at 11.00pm. Thanks for your custom and support stay safe. And remember the Pub is like a Puppy Not just for Christmas"

John Edward Moloney who runs Moloney's Gaelic Bar in the town gave the following announcement.

"We opened our doors at 10.30am this morning but it will be the last morning to open for 3 weeks. Unfortunately we will be closing tonight at 11pm till the Government take us out of Level 3 again. Thanks to everyone who was in since we opened," he said.

Also in Mountmellick, restaurant The Hare's Corner announced it is closing again until October 27.

"Following the Government announcement last night, we are closing from 3pm today. To our fellow traders who are affected similarly, we send our solidarity and hope. It's another blow that none of us needed. These temporary closures cast long shadows, and our employees and suppliers fall under its shade too.

"Over the past 8 weeks, we engaged the services of a consultant to examine the feasibility of a takeaway service. Her conclusions showed that it is neither a feasible nor viable model for our business.

"The main thing is that we all stay 100% safe. So, until the 27th, we will resort to a food-based mantra that keeps us going when we need it: “The same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg. It's about what you're made of, not the circumstances.”