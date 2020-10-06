Three Laois winners in the Blas na hÉireann Irish food awards

The Blas na nÉireann Irish food and drink awards went virtual this year and several Laois companies are winners.

The Village Dairy in Killeshin on the Laois Carlow border has won an award for the fifth year running.

The family run dairy won a Bronze Award for their Handcrafted Buttermilk. Noel Barcoe, General Manager had a very special certificate presented to him by his cute grandchildren instead of the usual ceremony in Kerry.

"Couldn’t make it to Dingle this year to collect our @blasnaheireann 2020 award so the grandchildren presented me with their #blas2020 award instead. We are all over the moon to have received a @blasnaheireann award for the fifth year in a row! Thank you to everyone. #excited #blas2020 #bronze #buttermilk #irishfoodawards #irishfood #villagedairy #wheremilkmatters

Also winning again for Laois is Cocoa Couture, owned by chocolatier Catherine O'Callaghan who has a cute chocolate shop on the main street in Mountmellick. Catherine won the Best in County Award, as well as a Silver Award for her Cranberry and Cashew Flapjack.

"We did it!!! Just received word that Cocoa Couture has been awarded a silver in the Blas na hÈireann awards for 2020...," a delighted Catherine reported on Saturday.

Aghaboe Farm Ltd is also a repeat winner. Proprietor and baker Niamh Maher won a Silver in the Puddings section, for her Citrus and Spice Christmas Pudding.

"And it's a Silver Award for our Citrus and Spice Christmas Pudding! Thanks very much @blasnaheireann!

Two other Laois producers made it to the shortlist this year. They are An Sean-Teach Ltd. T/A 1721 Spirits, and G's Gourmet Jams Ltd.

Congratulations to everyone!