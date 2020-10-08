What Laois pubs, restaurants and cafés are staying open during Level 3?

It's an incredibly difficult time for staff and owners of Laois pubs, restaurants and cafés, as Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions settle across Ireland. Some have taken the tough decision to close their doors for the next three weeks - read more here -.

However some are hoping to keep the doors open, albeit with plenty of restrictions to keep staff and customers safe.

Here are some of the businesses around Laois that are staying open. Contact us to add yours!

Portlaoise:

Kavanagh's Bar

"Here we go; We're gonna stay open.... but of course only within the current guidelines, keeping everyone safe! So that means; - Courtyard Venue will remain open, with just 15 customers. - We'll be open Mon - Thurs 4pm - 11pm Fri, Sat, Sun 12noon - 11pm When we're full we're full, so please be sound! Don't be offended if we have to say 'Sorry', it's the last thing we want to do after being closed for the half the year!

"At the weekends and for big sport events (and there's quite a few coming up in the next 3 weeks!) we will take bookings for just under 2 hours. So at weekends, these will be 3pm - 4.50pm 5pm - 6.50pm 7pm - 8.50pm 9pm - closing time.

"So, if you would like to book in please take the above into consideration, we understand it's far from ideal, but it's gonna keep most of our staff in jobs, it's gonna keep us from going batsh!t crazy and hopefully it will keep some of you happy!

"Finally, don't forget you're gonna be outside... in Oct........ bring a warm jacket or 2...... and a hat..... scarf..... and if you want to bring a blanket / or hot water bottle please do. We'll have the Burko on we'll be more than happy to fill it up for you!"

The Pantry restaurant.

"Folks, Since day one when Covid became part of all our lives, we committed firmly to putting the safety of our customers, team & supply partners first whilst also assuming our responsibility to do whatever is necessary to support the outstanding work of our front line workers. In light of the NPHET recommendation last night that Ireland moves to level 5 of restrictions, we feel the most responsible thing for us to do, is to make the decision to restrict our offering to a TAKEAWAY SERVICE ONLY until further clarity & specific details of the proposed restrictions are made known to us all

From Tues 6th Oct - the Pantry will open for takeaway service only from 8:30am to 3pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Make your order online (www.thepantry.ie) or call us on 057 868 1695 for easy collection (we will happily drop to your car at Market Square if you like )"

Portarlington:

Eddie's Hotpot

"Dear customers, Due to the recent level 3 restrictions implemented at midnight last night we will be closed today... we will offer a takeaway menu over the next 3 weeks running Thursday to Sunday 9am to 6pm menu to follow later today....we would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your continued support throughout this awful time...continue to be safe and lets beat this together....."

Durrow:

Murf's Diner & Takeaway

Abbeyleix:

Abbeyleix Manor Hotel

"We are so sad to say, that due to current restrictions we have had to close the hotel from today for 3 weeks.

We will serve take away lunches on Sunday from 12pm-3pm, menu and details to follow soon.

We will still operate our Food Truck as normal and can allow customers to use the terrace, with limited capacity. Opening hours: Monday-Thursday 9am-4pm. Friday 9am-9pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am-9pm.

Once again, we want to thank you all for your support and look forward to seeing you all soon, the Kent Family."

Emo Court:

Catoca Fine Food

"Think of the positive and not the negative we are open for takeaway please support us and enjoy the beauty that surrounds you.￼"

Stradbally:

Dessie Maher (The Arch)

"We are open our normal business hours all through level 3 restrictions please remember to wear ur face mask when entering shop thank u and stay safe from all at the arch"

Stradbally Fayre

"Hi guys. We are going to give this a blast and see how it goes. We really want to stay open but it has to be viable

We will be opening from 8am -4pm with a limited menu for breakie and lunch. Outdoor seating and Take Away only. Please ring ahead to place your order 0578641697. Please use Face coverings while entering the cafe and hand sanitiser provided."