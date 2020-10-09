First birthday celebrations for BBraun Wellstone Midlands Renal Care Centre in Laois

BBraun Wellstone Midlands Renal Care Centre, a purpose-built state of the art Haemodialysis centre in Portlaoise, Laois will celebrate its first birthday on Friday, October 16 2020.

The centre is currently operating three days per week caring for 26 patients and has the capacity to care for up to 60 patients. The establishment of this centre has brought many patient benefits, in particular significantly reduced travel times for patients from the Laois, Offaly and surrounding counties allowing patients to spend more quality time with their families.

Wellstone Midlands employs a specialist renal team of 15 staff, which include a Clinic Manager, a Clinical Nurse Specialist, staff nurses, health care assistants, onsite dietician and administration support.

The clinic is linked to a local GP service and the clinical governance is overseen from the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore by Consultant Nephrologist Dr Eoin Bergin who attends the clinic regularly to review patients. More details below picture.

Below: the Wellstone Midlands Renal Care centre at The Downs in Portlaoise

Fiona Duggan is Commercial Manager for BBraun Ireland.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to their many healthcare partners who throughout the last year have provided support to the team at Wellstone Wexford Midlands Care Centre. These include Nephrologists, Clinical Managers and Hospital Management at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore and Portlaoise, Health Service Executive, Irish Kidney Association and the National Renal Office.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the outstanding commitment of our Clinic Manager Gerard Farrell and Clinical Nurse Specialist Maria Rafferty and all the staff at the centre for their exceptional dedication to the highest standard of patient care.

"COVID-19 brought challenges to staff and patients in every healthcare setting, however to have faced this within six months of opening the centre was handled with outstanding commitment to their patients,” Ms Duggan said.

BBraun is a family run business, immersed in history and values. BBraun is marking 40 years in Ireland and 181 years globally this year.

BBraun endeavours, ‘To protect and improve the health of people around the world’ which is something the team at BBraun Wellstone Midlands achieved over the last year.

BBraun also operate two further Renal Centres – Wellstone Galway since 2006 and Wellstone Wexford since 2018.