Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Part Time Receptionist for GP surgery
PART TIME RECEPTIONIST
Required for busy GP surgery in Stradbally, 2 days per week.
Must have good people skills and be proficient in use of computers. Preference will be given to applicants with experience in GP Practice or medical environment.
Possible longer term opportunities.
Please email your cv to: fran@stradballymedical.ie
Or send for attention of :
Practice Manager
Stradbally Medical Practice
Court Square
Stradbally, Co Laois
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on