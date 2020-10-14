JOB OPPORTUNITY: Part Time Receptionist for GP surgery

PART TIME RECEPTIONIST

Required for busy GP surgery in Stradbally, 2 days per week.

Must have good people skills and be proficient in use of computers. Preference will be given to applicants with experience in GP Practice or medical environment.

Possible longer term opportunities.

Please email your cv to: fran@stradballymedical.ie

Or send for attention of :

Practice Manager

Stradbally Medical Practice

Court Square

Stradbally, Co Laois