Laois man's EQ Strength & Conditioning Gym wins national award

EQ Strength & Conditioning Gym, owned by Emmet Quinlan from Borris-in-Ossory was awarded Best Class Based Gym in Ireland for 2020 at the Irish Fitness Industry Awards last weekend.

This is a huge achievement for Emmet, considering that his business only opened in Roscrea in 2018.

The Irish Fitness Industry Awards are about recognising and celebrating excellence across the fitness industry in Ireland.

Emmet would like to say a huge thank you to all of his members, past, present and future. A massive thank you to his brilliant team, Luke Fitzgerald, Kevin O'Brien and Mark Higginbotham for their constant hard work. Finally, a special mention to his family, friends and fiancée for their continuous support and backing.