FREE Online Entrepreneurial Business Planning and Development with John O'Brien for the Cultural and Creative Sector in Laois

Creative Ireland Laois in association with Laois Enterprise Office is offering FREE Online Professional Development Training: Entrepreneurial Business Planning & Development for the Cultural & Creative Sector.

The course begins online on Thursday, October 29 from 11am-1pm and runs for 6 consecutive weeks until Thursday, December 3.

For booking information, go to localenterprise.ie

The course is suitable for anybody working in arts, crafts, storytelling, design, media, theatre, heritage, libraries, archives, advertising, animation, film, gaming, publishing, environment, music, festivals, advertising, literature, publishing, venues, fashion, performing arts, etc.

It is designed and tailored to the experiences and aspirations of the participants (emerging and professional cultural and creative entrepreneurs/practitioners).

Bespoke training will support participants in sustainable self-employment and ability to create further employment; meet the challenges arising from pandemic restrictions; and expand understanding of digital practices as part of upskilling, content creation, and presentation.

The course will be facilitated by John O'Brien who currently teaches on the MA in Cultural Policy and Arts Management at Queen's University, Belfast and previously on the corresponding MA programme at UCD.

He’s worked as a consultant in arts and culture strategy, policy and business development with clients such as the Munster Literature Festival, Young Irish Film Makers, Barnstorm Theatre Company as well as working on Dublin’s European Capital of Culture Bid.

As Facilitator, John will in advance host an informal session with participants on Monday, October 26, (time to be arranged) to discuss their needs in relation to cultural and creative practices - ensuring that the course is bespoke to their requirements and business development.

The session also introduces the online tools that will be used including, Zoom, digital whiteboard, etc. As well as the six sessions, there is time allocated for one to one sessions and mentoring.

The course aims to acknowledge and understand the tension that exists between Business and Creative practice for cultural and creative practitioners. It will explore theoretically and practically the following:

- Different ideas on value and value propositions;

- Creative practitioners tend to work alone, whereas good entrepreneurship is a team sport;

- Engaging in real market research, sizing and valuation;

- Testing the idea / product;

- Business Speak and Business Planning;

- Cost effective reproduction as key to driving productivity;

- Flexible business models;

- Components for an effective business plan, and practical models of how the “business” currently operates, in order to identify what changes may be required;

- Assessing the potential of the market from different perspectives, and how to reach that market.

The July Jobs Stimulus Package as part of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht is primarily to boost Ireland’s economy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.



Laois Culture and Creativity Team in association with Laois Enterprise Office, has created a programme of FREE supports for cultural and creative practitioners and organisations in Laois. Supported by Creative Ireland Laois as part of the Creative Ireland Programme (2017-2022) in partnership with Laois County Council.