Partnering to keep business going in Laois

Laois Partnerhship Company will continue to offer supports to unemployed people and those wishing to start their own business during the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, its Chairman Peter O’Neill has pledged.

While the agency he chairs intends to play its part to support jobs and business, Mr O'Neill also urged the public to get behind local enterprise during the tough days and weeks ahead.

“In these ongoing difficult times, It is imperative that everyone in Laois supports local businesses, especially now in the run up to Christmas, every local business employs people so every euro you spend locally is keeping people in jobs.

“It is also crucial that the people of Laois can continue to avail of supports to assist them in gaining employment, upskilling and starting their own business,” he said.

Mr O'Neill said that Laois Partnership is the Local Development Company for Laois and staff include an employment mentor, an enterprise mentor, a Job Club Leader and various employment programmes such as Community Employment in Childcare, where you can achieve a Major Award in Childcare, a Tús Scheme and a Rural Social Scheme as well as LEADER, the Social Inclusion programme SICAP, and the Walks Scheme.

“As Laois Partnership is designated an essential service, we are continuing to operate during level 5 and offer remote support to people via telephone, zoom, skype and other platforms.

“We work with the communities, individuals, families and children throughout Laois who need it the most and from March this year, as well as carrying out our normal supports, have been compiling and delivering activity boxes of many different types including arts/crafts, seed boxes, recipe + ingredients boxes, indoor games, outdoor games for the garden, homework packs for children in conjunction with the schools, as well as food parcels through the Hope for Laois Project,” he said.

Go to www.laois

partnership.ie